New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio spied yet again; to be launched soon

The production-ready pictures of the upcoming new-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio have surfaced on the web yet again. Likely to be launched on 10 November, 2021, the Celerio has been redesigned from the scratch and is underpinned by the brand’s Heartect platform.

Based on the earlier spy images, the Celerio will get a new single-slat front grille adjoining the redesigned headlamp units, reworked front bumpers with black elements and circular housing for the fog lamps, multi-spoke black alloy wheels, wraparound tail lamps, and a rear wiper. The Celerio will miss out on some basic features like a shark fin antenna and daytime running lights. Nevertheless, the hatchback will score high on cabin space and modern features.

The cabin will get a revamped dashboard layout with a new steering wheel, larger MID, and a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options. Under the hood, the new Celerio will continue to be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 67bhp and 90Nm of torque. It is expected to be paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The 1.2-litre petrol engine from the Wagon R is also on the cards.

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Tata Tiago, and Datsun GO.

