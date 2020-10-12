CarWale
    New-gen Mahindra XUV500 spied yet again; dashboard design leaked

    New-gen Mahindra XUV500 spied yet again; dashboard design leaked

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    13,757 Views
    New-gen Mahindra XUV500 spied yet again; dashboard design leaked

    - 2021 Mahindra XUV500 gets a Mercedes-inspired dual-screen system on the dashboard

    - The model is expected to be offered with the new 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

    Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in the first half of 2021, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 has been spotted during a public road test once again. New spy images shared on the web reveal details of the model’s interior design.

    Mahindra New XUV500 Dashboard

    As seen in the spy images, the second-generation Mahindra XUV500 will feature a dual-screen on the dashboard, similar to the Mercedes' dual-screen system. The screen on the left will feature the infotainment system while the screen on the right will house details of the instrument cluster. Also visible is the flat-bottom steering wheel with controls, rotary knobs, and switches on the centre console.

    Mahindra New XUV500 Right Side View

    The exterior spy images of the upcoming new-gen Mahindra XUV500 reveal details such as the flush-fitting door handles and new alloy wheels. Under the hood, the model is expected to be powered by the new 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. A six-speed manual unit is likely to be offered as standard while an automatic unit and an AWD system could be available as an option.

    Mahindra New XUV500 Image
    Mahindra New XUV500
