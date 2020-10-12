New-gen Mahindra XUV500 spied yet again; dashboard design leaked

- 2021 Mahindra XUV500 gets a Mercedes-inspired dual-screen system on the dashboard

- The model is expected to be offered with the new 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in the first half of 2021, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 has been spotted during a public road test once again. New spy images shared on the web reveal details of the model’s interior design.

As seen in the spy images, the second-generation Mahindra XUV500 will feature a dual-screen on the dashboard, similar to the Mercedes' dual-screen system. The screen on the left will feature the infotainment system while the screen on the right will house details of the instrument cluster. Also visible is the flat-bottom steering wheel with controls, rotary knobs, and switches on the centre console.

The exterior spy images of the upcoming new-gen Mahindra XUV500 reveal details such as the flush-fitting door handles and new alloy wheels. Under the hood, the model is expected to be powered by the new 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. A six-speed manual unit is likely to be offered as standard while an automatic unit and an AWD system could be available as an option.

