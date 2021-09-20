CarWale
    New-gen Mahindra Scorpio continues testing; to get sequential turn indicators

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The 2021 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be launched in India early next year

    - The model could be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine

    While we wait for Mahindra to announce the complete price list of the XUV700, the company continues working on other upcoming models such as the 2021 Scorpio, which has been caught during a test run yet again.

    As seen in the spy images, the second generation Mahindra Scorpio will feature a new grille with multiple vertical slats, dual-pod projector headlamps, a new front bumper with a redesigned air dam, multi-spoke alloy wheels, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, vertically stacked tail lights, rear wiper and washer, an integrated spoiler, with a high-mounted LED stop lamp, and a tail-gate mounted number plate holder. Also on offer will be sequential turn indicators, as spotted by our source.

    Previously leaked images have already revealed that the new Mahindra Scorpio will come equipped with a sunroof, roof-mounted speakers, dual-zone climate control, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a multi-function, flat-bottom steering wheel, dual-tone interior theme, brown seats, and leather upholstery.

    Powertrain options on the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio could include the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. Mahindra is expected to introduce the new Scorpio in India early next year. Stay tuned for updates.

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
