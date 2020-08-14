New-gen Force Gurkha spotted testing undisguised

- Second-gen Force Gurkha was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

- The model is expected to be powered by a BS6-compliant 89bhp 2.6-litre diesel engine

Force Motors had showcased the next generation Gurkha at the Auto Expo 2020. New spy images shared on the web now reveal an uncamouflaged test-mule of the model that was spotted during a public road test ahead of its launch that could take place later this year.

As seen in the spy images, the new-gen Force Gurkha is wider than the outgoing model, evident from the image featuring the rear profile. Up-front, the test-mule features a new design with multiple new elements such as the bumper, skid plate and a two slat grille. At the rear, the tail lights of the new Gurkha have been repositioned from the bumper to the body. The test-mule features a high mounted stop lamp, which was not present on the model showcased at the expo.

Inside, the 2020 Force Gurkha is expected to feature a dual-tone theme, touchscreen infotainment system, power windows, three-spoke steering wheel, analogue instrument cluster and circular air vents.

Powertrain options on the second-gen Force Gurkha are likely to be limited to a BS6-compliant 2.6-litre diesel engine producing 89bhp. This motor will be paired to a five-speed manual transmission. Also on offer could be a 4x4 system.

Image Source