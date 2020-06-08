Please Tell Us Your City

New-gen BMW X6 to be launched in India this week

June 08, 2020, 10:29 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
New-gen BMW X6 to be launched in India this week

- Will be available in two trims – xLine and M Sport

- Rival to the Audi Q8 and Porsche Cayenne

BMW India has officially teased the new-gen X6 ahead of its launch in the country. After almost a year of its global debut, the G06 X6 will be launched in India this week. Bookings for the coupe-SUV commenced in January and we know that it will be launched in two trim options – xLine and M Sport.

BMW New X6 Exterior

The 2020 X6 has not only grown in size compared to its predecessor, it also looks more aggressive than before. And under the skin, it is more powerful and luxurious as well. The characteristic Kidney grille is in a single frame now like most of the modern BMWs and is larger than life. For the very first time, BMW is also offering an illuminated Kidney grille on the new X6. Flanking the grille is BMW’s Laserlight with Adaptive LED headlights. 

BMW New X6 Exterior

In profile, the sloping roofline defines the BMW X6 and in the newest iteration that is highlighted furthermore with well-designed tailgate and a sharp shoulder crease. And finally, the sleek pair of taillights are akin to the recently launched 8 Series. The cabin of the new X6 has simply borrowed its bits from other cars in the BMW line-up. The list of features on launch will include standard Vernasca leather upholstery, multifunction seats with massage function, four-zone climate control, glass finished gearlever, a panoramic sunroof and the Bowers and Wilkins 3D sound system. The 40:20:40 split rear seats of the X6 can be folded down to increase boot capacity from 580 to 1,530 litres.

BMW New X6 Exterior

Globally, BMW is offering the new X6 with four engine options. What powertrains will be available in India is yet to be announced, but we expect both xDrive30d and xDrive40i to be sold in the country. The 3.0-litre straight-six petrol in the xDrive40i puts out 340bhp, while the xDrive30d makes 265bhp. The eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission is standard across the range. The more powerful X6 M50i with 530bhp is also on the cards. 

When launched, the new-gen BMW X6 will lock horns with the likes of Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Mercedes Benz GLE Coupe and recently-launched Audi Q8. Prices is expected to commence between Rs 80 lakh to 1 crore (ex-showroom). 

BMW New X6 Exterior
