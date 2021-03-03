New-gen BMW M2 takes shape as winter testing continues

- Second generation of the performance coupe

- Expected to break cover later this year

BMW has gotten busy winter testing the upcoming M2 Coupe. Now, this isn’t a replacement for the 2 Series Gran Coupe that’s introduced in India recently. It is the second generation of M2 which is a separate model altogether in the Bavarian carmaker’s line-up. Purists would be happy to know that the prototype spotted testing retains its RWD configuration and quad exhausts!

Spied doing rounds at a frozen lake in Sweden, the upcoming compact two-door M model has a wide rear track highlighted by its profound wheel arches. Upfront, the grille appears to not have taken inspiration from the G80 M3/M4 duo. And the bulging bonnet seen on the prototype means business. The large multi-spoke wheels don’t appear to be M-specific and they are wrapped in Michelin rubber. But the large drilled brake discs are hard to hide.

Another interesting element seen on the mule is that the door handles are flushed with the door which is a new BMW design. At the back, a petite lip spoiler and large exhaust tips are also a preview of what’s to come. The headlight and taillights are well concealed to not give out any hint whatsoever. No camo on the roof hints that the production-ready model is underway. We don’t get a peek inside the cabin yet.

Under the hood, the new M2 will make close to 400-450bhp from its turbocharged straight-six. It might be the detuned version of the same S58-B30T0 engine in its most powerful iteration. There will be a six-speed manual on offer but we could also see the dual-clutch transmission being offered as optional. Retaining the RWD configuration is a given, but we won’t be surprised if the xDrive AWD system is offered in the Competition or CS version.

The new-gen BMW M2 should break cover as early as late-2021 or sometime next year. It will replace the current M2 and a standard 2 Series Coupe should also be part of its line-up. Again, this model shouldn’t be confused with the FWD 2 Series Grand Coupe.