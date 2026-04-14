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    New VW Taigun launched at Rs. 10.99 lakh; Improves on Features and Ownership Cost

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    Sagar Bhanushali

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    New VW Taigun launched at Rs. 10.99 lakh; Improves on Features and Ownership Cost

    Volkswagen has launched the updated Taigun at a starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). While the headline changes include design tweaks, feature additions, and a new 8-speed automatic gearbox paired with the 1.0-litre TSI engine, the broader strategy appears to be more nuanced.

    At a time when competition in the midsize crossover segment is intensifying, Volkswagen, it seems, is attempting to address two persistent concerns: perceived value and cost of ownership. The introduction of a 75 per cent assured buyback after three years (up to 30,000km) is quite telling. This move shifts the conversation from upfront pricing to lifecycle cost, an area where German brands have traditionally faced resistance in India.

    The Taigun itself, meanwhile, sees incremental rather than transformative changes. The updated Taigun now gets refreshed exterior elements, including an illuminated logo and light bar, nicer interiors with a larger digital cockpit, and features such as ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof in higher variants.

    Mechanically, the addition of an 8-speed automatic to the 1.0 TSI range could improve everyday drivability, especially in urban conditions. However, the core appeal of the Taigun, its driving dynamics and strong turbo-petrol engines, remains unchanged.

    The timing of this launch places the Taigun in an increasingly crowded and evolving segment. The Kia Seltos continues to set benchmarks in terms of features and tech appeal, while the upcoming major update to the Hyundai Creta is expected to raise the bar further when it comes to all-around appeal. Then, there is the Tata Sierra, which, despite being a different proposition, is getting a lot of attention purely on design and emotional appeal. This highlights a shifting consumer mindset where differentiation matters as much as specification.

    Coming back to the new Taigun, the car is now available in a total of 11 variants, with prices ranging between Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 19.29 lakh depending on the variant.

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    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.02 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.55 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.81 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.02 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.65 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.12 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.66 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.77 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.42 Lakh

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