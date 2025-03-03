New Volvo XC90 to Launch Tomorrow

Minor exterior and interior updates

2.0-litre turbo petrol engine

The new Volvo XC90 has been in the global market since September 2024. It’s the facelifted version of the popular family SUV that will soon be seen on our roads. In fact, Volvo India will officially launch the new XC90 tomorrow, and here is everything that you can expect in the updated model.

Besides a slightly new look on the outside, featuring a sleeker front-end and a new alloy wheel design, the XC90 will come with revisions inside the cabin to keep it relevant amid competition. Inside the cabin, the updates include a larger touchscreen infotainment system, while the centre console now gets extra storage space.

The global version of the XC90 continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It comes either with a 48V mild-hybrid tech or a plug-in hybrid system. The latter features an 18.8kWh battery pack, with an EV-only range of 70km. We will know which version of the car Volvo launches in India, during its launch event.