New Volkswagen Tayron Variant Teased Ahead of 10 July Launch

New variant to sit below R-Line trim

Teaser reveals new alloy wheels design and different interior upholstery

If the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line's Rs. 46.99 lakh price tag has been a sticking point, Volkswagen India has been paying attention. The brand has dropped the first teaser of a new, more accessible variant of the Tayron ahead of its confirmed launch on July 10. The name of the variant is yet to be revealed officially.

The teaser gives away a few details about how this new variant will differ from the R-Line. The most immediately visible change is the alloy wheel design, a new five-spoke pattern that is likely to be a size smaller than the 19-inch units on the R-Line. The bumpers are also expected to be simpler and less aggressive in their styling, and the R-Line's signature R branding on the doors and steering wheel will naturally be absent here. A peek at the interior in the teaser also reveals a different dual-tone upholstery treatment for the seats.

What the new variant does carry over is the Tayron's more meaningful equipment including the illuminated front and rear logos with connected LED lights, the 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, wireless charging, a digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, and three rows of seating.

Under the bonnet, there are no changes. The standard Tayron will continue with the same 2.0-litre petrol engine as the R-Line, producing 201bhp and 320Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Global-spec Volkswagen Tayron image for representation

On pricing, the new variant is expected to come in at approximately Rs. 2 to Rs. 3 lakh less than the R-Line putting it in the Rs. 44 lakh to Rs. 45 lakh range, ex-showroom. That also makes it more affordable than the five-seater Tiguan R-Line, currently priced at Rs. 47.11 lakh as a CBU import.