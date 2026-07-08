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    New Volkswagen Tayron Variant Teased Ahead of 10 July Launch

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    Jay Shah
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    New Volkswagen Tayron Variant Teased Ahead of 10 July Launch
    • New variant to sit below R-Line trim
    • Teaser reveals new alloy wheels design and different interior upholstery

    If the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line's Rs. 46.99 lakh price tag has been a sticking point, Volkswagen India has been paying attention. The brand has dropped the first teaser of a new, more accessible variant of the Tayron ahead of its confirmed launch on July 10. The name of the variant is yet to be revealed officially.

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Wheel

    The teaser gives away a few details about how this new variant will differ from the R-Line. The most immediately visible change is the alloy wheel design, a new five-spoke pattern that is likely to be a size smaller than the 19-inch units on the R-Line. The bumpers are also expected to be simpler and less aggressive in their styling, and the R-Line's signature R branding on the doors and steering wheel will naturally be absent here. A peek at the interior in the teaser also reveals a different dual-tone upholstery treatment for the seats.

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Front Row Seats

    What the new variant does carry over is the Tayron's more meaningful equipment including the illuminated front and rear logos with connected LED lights, the 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, wireless charging, a digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, and three rows of seating.

    Under the bonnet, there are no changes. The standard Tayron will continue with the same 2.0-litre petrol engine as the R-Line, producing 201bhp and 320Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Left Front Three Quarter
    Global-spec Volkswagen Tayron image for representation

    On pricing, the new variant is expected to come in at approximately Rs. 2 to Rs. 3 lakh less than the R-Line putting it in the Rs. 44 lakh to Rs. 45 lakh range, ex-showroom. That also makes it more affordable than the five-seater Tiguan R-Line, currently priced at Rs. 47.11 lakh as a CBU import.

    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Image
    Volkswagen Tayron R-Line
    Rs. 46.99 Lakhonwards
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