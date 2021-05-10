CarWale
    New Volkswagen Polo GTI facelift design sketch revealed; to be unveiled in June

    Jay Shah

    New Volkswagen Polo GTI facelift design sketch revealed; to be unveiled in June

    - To debut by the end of June 2021

    - Likely to retain the 2.0-litre turbocharged gasoline engine

    After the global unveil of the sixth-generation Polo hatchback last month, Volkswagen has now confirmed the expansion of the line-up with the GTI version. To be revealed globally in the coming month, the upcoming go-fast edition will sit on top of the Polo portfolio. 

    Front View

    In the recent teaser image shared by the carmaker, the fascia of the GTI sports the new sleek front grille design that recently debuted with the Polo. The dual LEDs with one running across the grille gives it a wider stance. Apart from that, the upper and lower grille, both get a new mesh-type design with hexagon shape inserts. It also gets a pair of bumper-mounted LED fog lamps and the prestigious ‘GTI’ badge with red highlights. 

    Continuing its heritage, the Polo GTI will be a front-wheel drive hot hatch most likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The pre-facelift version was capable of dishing out 197bhp and 320Nm of peak torque with a sprint time of zero to 100kmph in just 6.7 seconds. Offered with a six-speed manual earlier, the model was later paired with a DSG unit only. 

    More details on the Polo GTI will be revealed soon. The Polo GTI will make more sense for people looking for a performance-focused German mini that can take on the likes of the Hyundai i20N and the Ford Fiesta S. It will make its public debut by the end of the next month and should go on sale shortly after. India debut, as of now, seems unlikely. 

    Volkswagen Polo Image
    Volkswagen Polo
    ₹ 6.21 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
