  New Volkswagen Golf GTI teased ahead of Geneva premiere

New Volkswagen Golf GTI teased ahead of Geneva premiere

February 21, 2020, 12:28 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
New Volkswagen Golf GTI teased ahead of Geneva premiere

- The Mk8 Golf GTI celebrated 45 years of the icon

- Gets digital cockpit, multifunction sports leather steering and 32-colour lighting

At the 1974 Frankfurt Motor Show, Volkswagen revealed the first-ever Golf GTI and the rest they say is history. Pioneering the hot-hatch segment since the last 45 years, the new eighth-generation Golf GTI is on its way and will be revealed at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show 2020.

In the teaser, the new Golf’s fascia sports a gaping lower grille which occupies the entire bumper. Interestingly, there are five-point LED guide lights on either side of this grille. Also, there’s a black insert around the grille and there is extension rub-guard beneath the bumper. Although not shown yet, Volkswagen says there are GTI diffusers with left and right tailpipes at the back. We also expect a special alloy wheel design and paint option for the GTI.

Continuing its philosophy, the Mk8 GTI will be front-wheel driven, powered by a powerful petrol engine. The engine in question is likely to be the Audi-developed 'EA888' turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine which already does duty in the seventh-gen GTI. Similar to the outgoing model, there will be two power outputs on offer – a standard 241bhp and a more powerful 296bhp TCR model that will replace the GTI Performance. There’s also a Golf R in works which will pack in close to 329bhp.

In terms of hardware, the new GTI will come fitted with adaptive chassis control, an all-digital cockpit, and a ‘travel assist’ system up to a speed of 210kmph. The new generation also has both the red stripe on the radiator grille and an optional LED crossbar integrated into the daytime running lights. Apart from that, the GTI’s characteristic chequered sports seats will also be present.  

More details on the new Golf GTI will be revealed soon. It will make its public debut at the Geneva stage and should go on sale shortly after. Indian debut – like all the models before it – seems unlikely.

