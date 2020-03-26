Please Tell Us Your City

New Toyota GT86 will debut in mid-2021

March 26, 2020, 11:00 AM IST by Abhishek Nigam
2665 Views
- Will get a more potent turbo boxer engine  

- Might be named GR86  

The Toyota GT86 when it was originally launched, aimed to be the sportscar for the masses. It had a potent engine which was further complimented by impressive dynamics. The affordable price tag also meant it was a great base for the mod-crazy enthusiasts. Overall the GT86 was a big success and Toyota has decided to build on it with a new 86 which will be launched in mid-2021 according to sources. The Subaru version of the car is expected to follow shortly.

The car is expected to be built on a new platform and will get upwards of 250bhp from it either a 2-litre or 2.4-litre, turbocharged boxer engine. Expect the car to remodelled aesthetically as well with plenty of upgrades on the feature front as well. With the car launched way back in 2012, the current car is pretty much on its last legs and a complete revamp is sure to get the sales numbers climbing again.

  • Toyota
  • Subaru BRZ
  • toyota gt86
