New Toyota Corolla Cross debuts in Japan

The Japanese automaker, Toyota has introduced the all-new Corolla Cross in its home country today. It is believed that the new Corolla Cross inherits the ‘plus alpha’ concept from the previous generations of the Corolla series, since the launch of the first-generation model in 1966. The Toyota Corolla Cross offers hybrid and petrol options. Both the engine options are available in three variant options – G, S, and Z. The petrol version additionally offers a base ‘X’ variant. All the variants are priced between 1,999,000 yen to 3,199,000 yen (approx. Rs 13.43 lakh to Rs 21.49 lakh)

The following are the top highlights –

Exterior

The new Toyota Corolla Cross gets a high body style, which offers the dynamism and sophistication of an SUV. The vehicle is based on a fully developed GA-C platform with a lightweight, high-rigidity body frame. The fascia is highlighted by a massive wide bumper with a thick silver insert around the grille that also encloses the fog lamps. The vehicle is available in a total of eight colour options. The company claims that the upcoming Corolla Cross will offer a turning radius of just 5.2 metres.

As for the sides, the vehicle gets thick cladding that runs across the length of the vehicle to highlight its SUV character. Moreover, the large windows and a wide rear quarter glass offer an airy cabin experience to the occupants. The vehicle gets a sloping roofline with black roof rails and shark fin antennae to enhance the coupe effect. The rear section gets a no-fuss layout, with sleek LED tail lamps and a body-coloured rear spoiler.

Interior

As seen across the company’s product lineup, the Toyota Corolla Cross gets a practical and functional dashboard. The vehicle gets a large touchscreen infotainment system that is smartly positioned to ensure minimum distraction while driving. A silver insert runs across the length of the dashboard and wraps around the large rectangular air vents on either end. The vehicle will offer a multi-function steering wheel and a partially digital instrument cluster.

The vehicle will get an all-black theme with premium upholstery. The five-seat vehicle will offer 487-litres of boot space. Additionally, the vehicle offers an electric tailgate and lower loading height to enable short users to load and unload the luggage effortlessly.

Engine

The hybrid and petrol options are optimised with a 1.8-litre engine option. The company claims that the hybrid version will return a class-leading fuel efficiency figure of 26.2 kmpl. Moreover, the vehicle gets an electric four-wheel-drive system. Additionally, the vehicle also offers multiple drive modes while driving in different conditions. The company offers AC100V/1,500W accessory power outlet and an emergency power supply mode with the hybrid versions of the Corolla Cross.