New Toyota Camry teased ahead of launch on 11 December

Ninth-gen Camry to arrive later this week

Will get a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has teased the next-generation Camry premium sedan ahead of its launch scheduled to take place later this week. The ninth-gen car was globally unveiled in November 2023.

As seen in the teaser image, the 2024 Toyota Camry will get C-shaped LED DRLs. A few other notable design elements include a wide grille with horizontal slats, air vents on either side of the front bumper, new alloy wheels, blacked-out B-pillars, prominent shoulder line, panoramic sunroof, and wraparound LED taillights.

Based on the brand’s TNGA-K platform, the interior of the new Camry will come equipped with a dual-tone theme, three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, 10-inch heads-up display, 12.3-inch screens for the touchscreen infotainment system and fully digital instrument console, 360-degree camera, multi-zone climate control, and an ADAS suite.

Propelling the upcoming next-gen Toyota Camry will be a 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid motor. Sending power to the wheels via an e-CVT transmission, the model will be available in two states of tune, 222bhp and 229bhp in FWD and AWD configurations respectively.