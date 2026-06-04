New Tata Tiago EV Base Smart Variant Revealed

Also available under the BaaS scheme

Powered by a 19.2kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor

Last week, Tata Motors introduced the facelifted Tiago EV, with prices starting at Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is also available with the BaaS scheme, with prices starting at Rs. 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom), thus making it the most affordable electric car in India.

Let us now take a closer look at the entry-level offering in the 2026 Tiago EV range. Called Smart, it is available exclusively with the 19.2kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor developing 60bhp and 110Nm. Customers opting for higher variants can also go for the larger, 24kWh unit. The model is available in three variants, and you can read the variant-wise features on our website.

Coming to the design, the new Tata Tiago EV base variant features refreshed front and rear bumpers, blanked-off grille, 14-inch steel wheels, black ORVMs, Tata.EV badges on the front doors, new taillights with a faux LED light bar, Tiago EV lettering on the tailgate, integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and vertically positioned reflectors.

Inside, Tata’s most affordable electric vehicle comes equipped with a new freestanding, coloured instrument cluster, new two-spoke steering wheel with an offset Tata EV logo, new centre console, rotary dial, fresh interior theme with contrast coloured upholstery, iTPMS, drive modes (City and Sport), automatic climate control, and iRA connected-car technology. Further, it boasts six airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, and under-thigh support seats. We have driven the new Tiago EV, and our review will be live at 11 AM on 8 June.