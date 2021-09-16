New Tata Punch teased ahead of launch

- The Tata Punch is likely to be introduced around the festive season

- The model is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

Tata Motors has released a teaser video of the upcoming Punch micro-SUV ahead of its launch that is expected to take place during the festive season. The new teaser video gives us a better glimpse at the exterior design of the model.

As seen in the teaser video, the new Tata Punch will be offered with a blue paintjob and contrast white coloured roof, the latter of which will also be carried over to the ORVMs. Elsewhere, the model receives split headlamps, with the upper unit housing the LED DRL and integrated turn indicator, while the lower unit houses the main halogen headlight. Sitting between the headlamps is a black, single-slat grille, while the dual-tone bumper houses the fog lights.

The 2021 Tata Punch will also receive dual-tone alloy wheels, blacked-out A, B, and C-pillars, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, body cladding all-around, wrap-around LED tail lights, dual-tone rear bumper with vertically-positioned reflectors, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, a rear-view camera, and a rear-bumper mounted number plate recess.

Inside, the Tata Punch is expected to come equipped with a large, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, squared AC vents, an engine start-stop button, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and cruise control. In terms of safety, the model will get dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a seat-belt reminder, and a speed alert system as standard.

Under the hood, the upcoming Tata Punch is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine paired to either a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. Upon launch, the Tata Punch will take on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100 NXT.