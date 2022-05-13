New Tata Nexon EV Max launched – Why should you buy?

Tata Motors has further expanded its electric product line-up in the country with the launch of the Nexon EV Max. The recently launched long-range version of the Nexon EV is available with two charging options – a 3.3kW wall box charger and 7.2kW AC fast charger. Both the charging options are available across two variants – XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the Nexon EV Max.

What’s good about it?

The Nexon EV Max has an ARAI certified range of 437km. The vehicle can be charged in just 6.5 hours via the 7.2kW AC fast charger. Moreover, via the 50kW DC fast charging unit, the Nexon EV Max can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in just 56 minutes. Further, the company claims that the vehicle gets a 33 per cent higher battery capacity. For freshness, the new model gets Makarana beige interiors and a jewelled control knob with an active mode display in the centre console. The updated ZConnect app now offers over 48 connected car features. To read more about the Nexon EV Max, click here.

What’s not so good?

The Nexon EV Max takes about 15 hours to charge from 10 per cent to 100 via 15A point. Apart from this, the new model is fairly priced and also gets a decent amount of features.

Best variant to buy?

The XZ+ Lux variant with a 7.2kW AC fast charger is a good option to consider as it additionally offers ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, an air purifier with AQI display, and an electric sunroof with tilt-function. As for customers not keen on the above-mentioned features, the XZ+ variant with a 7.2kW AC fast charger is the second-best option.

Specification

Permanent magnet synchronous motor powered by a 40.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack

141bhp and 250Nm of torque

Single-speed transmission

Did you know?

The battery pack is covered under a warranty of eight years or 1,60,000km, whichever is earlier. On the other hand, the vehicle gets three years or 1,25,000km warranty, whichever is earlier.