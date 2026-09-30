New Tata Aeris Reaches Local Dealerships

Prices start at Rs. 5.29 lakh

CNG variant also gets an automatic transmission

Short on the heels of Tata Motors launching the new Aeris sub-four-metre sedan, the model has now started arriving at local dealerships across the country. One such example spotted at a facility has now made its way to the web.

As seen in the images here, the Tata Aeris in question is a CNG variant. The latter, similar to its petrol counterpart, is available with five-speed manual and AMT units. The car produces 74bhp/96Nm and 85bhp/113Nm in CNG and petrol modes, respectively.

This Tata Aeris is finished in a shade of Pristine White, which is one of the 12 colours offered with the model. Further, customers can choose from a range of five variants. The model is essentially the spiritual successor to the Tigor. We will be driving the Aeris soon, and you can read our review in the second week of October.

Key highlights of the Tata Aeris, seen in the pictures here, which is a Pure+ variant, include reflector headlamps, new grille and bumpers, 14-inch steel wheels with styled wheel covers, black ORVMs, body-coloured door handles, connected taillights, integrated spoiler, shark-fin antenna, new two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, digital instrument console, fabric armrest with storage, cruise control, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new centre console, and fresh dual-tone upholstery.

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