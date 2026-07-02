New Suzuki XL7 Will Come to India as The Maruti XL6 Facelift; Reveal on 29 July

No mechanical changes expected

Expected to arrive in India by the end of the year

MPV revealed

The Indonesia-spec Suzuki XL7 will come to India later this year as the Maruti Suzuki XL6. The automaker has released an official image of the MPV ahead of its debut at the GIIAS 2026 on 29 July. This is a mid-life update for the MPV, and in addition to the exterior design update, we also expect new features for the cabin.

The big change is a new chrome grille coupled with black inserts below. However, more prominent are new headlights and a new design for the fog lamp inserts. In profile, there are new wheels, while at the rear, this new XL7 gets blacked-out tail lamps.

Interior and features

We don’t expect the interior to undergo any radical changes, but more of feature updates, the likes of which are expected to include front seat ventilation, an improved 360-degree camera package, an improved HUD and, for the Indian market, a bigger screen for the infotainment system.

Engine options

Suzuki (and Maruti’s) faithful 1.5-litre NA petrol will continue its duties under the hood. This engine produces 103bhp and 136Nm. It can be had with either a five-speed MT or a six-speed AT. India will also get this with a CNG option and most likely the underbody CNG tank that debuted with the Victoris last year.

Rival, expected pricing and launch

The XL6’s main rival is the Kia Carens Clavis, which is feature-loaded and slightly bigger, ensuring that the India-spec XL6 will have to hit the ground running when it is probably launched here during the festival season. We expect it to be priced in the range of Rs. 11.50 lakh to Rs. 14.50 lakh.

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