New Suzuki 1.5L Turbo-petrol Engine in the Works

Four models could benefit from the turbo-petrol engine

Over 40 per cent thermal efficiency threshold in sight

Suzuki Motor Japan recently shared a technology strategy briefing, outlining powertrain and allied technologies for up to 2035. We previously detailed the Japanese carmaker’s plan of coming up with a new 1.2-litre turbo based on the Z12E engine, which would end up delivering 125bhp/230Nm. Suzuki also stated that the new direct-injection turbocharged engines will be compatible across multiple fuel options like E100, CNG, and CBG. We have now come to know of a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine being developed on the same mechanism. This engine will churn out 158bhp (118kW or 160 PS) and 280Nm torque, and if it comes here, it will effectively be on par with turbocharged offerings from Hyundai, Kia, Renault, Tata, and Mahindra.

Both 1.2-litre turbo and 1.5-litre turbo engines will have the same underlying principle – direct injection turbo (DITC). Unlike the three-cylinder 1.2-litre unit, the 1.5-litre engine will have four cylinders. If the 1.2 is placed in the Brezza territory, the 1.5-litre unit could possibly be an under-the-bonnet upgrade for the likes of the Grand Vitara and the Victoris, both of which use a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit that churns out 102bhp/139Nm. Crossovers could not only be the sole benefactors, but MPVs like the XL6 and the Ertiga could also find enhanced practicality, given that MPVs primarily serve as people-movers and occasional luggage-haulers.

Barring the increase in power, Suzuki is also targeting increased thermal efficiency (reduction of heat-linked energy losses) by 2030 and 2035. By 2030, these engines are said to reach a thermal efficiency level of about 40 per cent, which includes technologies like Miller cycle, high compression ratios, and faster combustion. By 2035, the carmaker has set a target of 50 per cent thermal efficiency, using technologies like a dedicated hybrid engine and pre-chamber combustion. Couple this with an overall reduction in weight, we could possibly see powerful yet efficient offerings from the Maruti stable.

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