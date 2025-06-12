CarWale
    New Skoda Superb Coming to India This Year

    Read inहिंदी
    Ninad Ambre

    • Fourth-generation sedan
    • Petrol-only model

    Skoda will launch the fourth-gen Superb as a CBU in India this year. Though the carmaker hasn't mentioned a timeline yet, we think it will be brought in by September during the festive season.

    The latest iteration of the Skoda Superb will feature a redesigned exterior, fewer physical buttons in the interior, and a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It will likely be offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, though the global version comes with conventional petrol, diesel, as well as plug-in hybrid powertrains.

    As mentioned earlier, Skoda will bring the Superb as a CBU, meaning it won't be assembled locally. The sedan had already made its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Show 2025, alongside the Octavia RS and the new-gen Kodiaq. And it's not the first time, as the Superb was initially launched in India with a price of Rs. 54 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Laurin & Klement trim. But given the import duties, we think the sedan will demand quite a premium this time around. Stay tuned for more updates.

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift Coming Soon

