New Skoda Slavia Production Begins - India Launch on 6 October

Approximately 80,000 units sold since its introduction

Updated design, revised powertrain, and new features

Skoda India is all set to announce the prices of the all-new Slavia on 6 October. Ahead of the launch and the approaching festive season, the automaker has commenced production of the mid-size sedan. Along with the production announcement, Skoda also shed light on the overall sales of the Slavia nameplate. The model has nearly crossed the 80,000-unit sales milestone, accounting for over 30 per cent of the segment’s share.

The updated Skoda Slavia receives several key revisions to its design, powertrain, and features list to make the new model feel fresh and better equipped to take on its rivals. Some of the biggest changes include a new eight-speed automatic gearbox for the 1.0-litre engine, a 360-degree camera, and a rear-seat massage function.

These features are added to the existing equipment list, which has been expanded gradually over the Slavia’s lifecycle. This includes ventilated and powered front seats, a sunroof, automatic climate control, a large infotainment screen with wireless connectivity for both Android and Apple devices, a digital instrument panel, and more.

Upon launch, the Skoda Slavia will continue to compete against the Honda City and Hyundai Verna, along with its Volkswagen Group sibling, the Virtus, in the mid-size sedan segment in India.