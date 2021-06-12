CarWale
    New Skoda Octavia launched: Why should you buy?

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    New Skoda Octavia launched: Why should you buy?

    Czech car manufacturer, Skoda has launched the fourth-generation Octavia in India in two variants – Style and Laurin and Klement. The new model is available in five colour options - Lava Blue, Candy White, Magic Black, Brilliant Silver, and Maple Brown, wherein the last two colours options are exclusively offered only in Laurin and Klement variants. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the newly launched Skoda Octavia

    What’s good about it?

    The fourth-generation Octavia is now longer by 19mm and is 15mm wider than its predecessor. In terms of dimensions, the vehicle measures 4,689mm in length, 1,469mm in height, 1,829mm in width, and has a wheelbase of 2,680mm. As for safety features, the vehicle gets eight airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, EBD, TPMS, iBuzz fatigue alert, and AFS. The vehicle offers 600-litres of boot space which can be extended to 1,555-litres with rear seats folded. The feature-loaded sedan gets all the modern equipment such as MySkoda Connect, Geo fence, Time fence, driving behaviour, etc. 

    What’s not so good?

    The D-segment sedan has been overshadowed by a range of premium SUVs in the country. Moreover, owing to a higher price tag, the new Octavia sits higher than most of its competitors in the country. That said, the Octavia is one of the most feature-rich propositions in the segment. 

    Best variant to buy?

    The Octavia L&K variant is a good choice as it offers side airbags for rear occupants, iBuzz fatigue alert, electric opening and closing of boot, 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with lumbar support, programmable memory function, and more. 

    Specification 

    Petrol

    2.0-litre TSI – 188bhp between 4,180-6,000rpm and 320Nm of torque between 1,500-3,990rpm

    Seven-speed DSG gearbox  

    Did you know?

    For the first time in India, Skoda offers the ‘shift by wire’ technology in Octavia.

    Skoda Octavia Image
    Skoda Octavia
    ₹ 25.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
