New Skoda Kylaq Lower-spec Variant in The Works

Will be slotted between the Classic and the Signature variant

Could be launched by the end of the year

Skoda is looking at bringing in a new variant in the Kylaq lineup that will find a place between the Classic and Signature variants. There is a Rs. 1.51 lakh price difference between the two variants, with a majority of the extra cost existing due to an enhanced feature list. The automaker has not confirmed an exact timeline, but has indicated an imminent arrival by the end of the year.

Over the Classic, the Signature gets cruise control, TPMS, 6.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wired phone mirroring, cooled glovebox, four speakers, Rear AC vents, backseat smartphone pocket, and chrome door handles. In addition, the Classic is only available with the six-speed manual, while the Signature can also be had with a six-speed AT. The engine in question is Skoda’s 1.0-litre TSI petrol, producing 118bhp/175Nm.

The Classic variant exists to give the Kylaq a place in the sub-Rs. 10 lakh market. The automaker has admitted that the initial demand for the Kylaq saw it skew in favour of lower variants, with many buyers expressing interest in the vehicle due to Skoda not having a presence in the segment till this car came along.

Having multiple variants in tight price increments is a tried-and-tested formula pioneered by companies like Tata and Hyundai. The former has tapped into this by successfully offering cars like the Nexon up to 100 variants across a Rs.10 lakh price umbrella.