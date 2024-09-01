CarWale
    New Skoda Kodiaq specifications leaked ahead of launch

    New Skoda Kodiaq specifications leaked ahead of launch
    • Flagship Skoda SUV will arrive early next year
    • Second-gen iteration was unveiled in October 2023

    The new Skoda Kodiaq has been spotted testing in the country yet again. Ahead of its price reveal, which will take place early next year, the engine specifications of the second-gen SUV for the Indian market have been leaked.

    Skoda New Kodiaq Right Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the Skoda Kodiaq has a homologation sticker on the rear windshield. This sticker confirms the presence of the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine paired with the seven-speed DCT gearbox. This engine, in its current state of tune, produces 187bhp and 320Nm. Further, the unit undergoing test runs is a Sport Line variant, hinting that this would be one of the multiple variants on offer.

    Skoda New Kodiaq Rear View

    On the outside, the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq will get a completely new design, replete with new split headlamps, the signature Skoda grille with vertical slats, fresh front and rear bumpers, new set of alloy wheels, C-shaped LED taillights, new tailgate, and blacked-out ORVMs.

    Skoda New Kodiaq Rear View

    The interior of the SUV is expected to come equipped with a dual-tone black and brown theme, 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10-inch fully digital instrument cluster, ADAS suite, auto-dimming IRVM, and a two-spoke steering wheel.

    Skoda New Kodiaq Image
    Skoda New Kodiaq
    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
