New Skoda Kodiaq specifications leaked ahead of launch

Flagship Skoda SUV will arrive early next year

Second-gen iteration was unveiled in October 2023

The new Skoda Kodiaq has been spotted testing in the country yet again. Ahead of its price reveal, which will take place early next year, the engine specifications of the second-gen SUV for the Indian market have been leaked.

As seen in the images here, the Skoda Kodiaq has a homologation sticker on the rear windshield. This sticker confirms the presence of the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine paired with the seven-speed DCT gearbox. This engine, in its current state of tune, produces 187bhp and 320Nm. Further, the unit undergoing test runs is a Sport Line variant, hinting that this would be one of the multiple variants on offer.

On the outside, the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq will get a completely new design, replete with new split headlamps, the signature Skoda grille with vertical slats, fresh front and rear bumpers, new set of alloy wheels, C-shaped LED taillights, new tailgate, and blacked-out ORVMs.

The interior of the SUV is expected to come equipped with a dual-tone black and brown theme, 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10-inch fully digital instrument cluster, ADAS suite, auto-dimming IRVM, and a two-spoke steering wheel.