    New Skoda Kodiaq Mileage, Colours Confirmed Ahead of Launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Skoda Kodiaq Mileage, Colours Confirmed Ahead of Launch
    • To be offered in two variants
    • Choose from seven colours

    Skoda Auto India is set to announce the prices of the second-gen Kodiaq in the country on 17 April. Ahead of its launch, we have got our hands on key information about the SUV, including the colour options and the fuel efficiency figures.

    Skoda Kodiaq Left Front Three Quarter

    The new Kodiaq will be available in two variants – Sportline and L&K, across five colours, namely, Velvet Red Metallic, Race Blue Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Magic Black Metallic, and Moon White Metallic. Further, the entry-level Sportline and top-spec L&K variants get an exclusive Bronx Gold Metallic and Steel Grey, respectively.

    Skoda Kodiaq Front View

    Powering the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is a 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine producing 201bhp and 320Nm, which is an increase of 14bhp over the outgoing car. Paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, the model also features a 4x4 system as standard. The company claims a mileage of 14.86kmpl.

    Skoda Kodiaq Image
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 46.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Skoda Kodiaq Gallery

