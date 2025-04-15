New Skoda Kodiaq Launching Soon: Variants Explained

- Prices to be revealed on 17 April
- 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine now produces 201bhp
Skoda Auto India is all set to launch the new-gen Kodiaq in the country later this week. Ahead of its price announcement, we have got our hands on the variant-wise features of this upcoming SUV.
Powering the new Kodiaq will be a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, tuned to produce 201bhp and 320Nm. Paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission, the model gets a 4x4 system as standard. We have also revealed the mileage figures of the car, details of which are live on our website.
The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq will be available in seven colours – Bronx Gold Metallic, Steel Grey, Magic Black Metallic, Moon White Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Race Blue Metallic, and Velvet Red Metallic. Further, there will be two variants to choose from, namely Sportline and L&K. The following are the variant-wise features of the Kodiaq.
New Skoda Kodiaq Sportline
Nine airbags
ESC, ABS, EBD, MSR, ASR, EDL, HBA, DSR, RBS, ESP, MCB, and XDS+
LED headlamps with welcome effect and cornering function
LED tail lights
ORVMs with Skoda logo projection
Ambient lighting
Glossy black exterior elements
All-black interior theme
Panoramic sunroof
10.25-inch driver’s display
Three-spoke steering wheel
Paddle shifters
Three-zone climate control system
Front sport seats
Sunblinds for the second-row windows
Sliding and reclining second-row seats
Armrest with cup holders in the second row
Gear selector on the steering column
Keyless entry
Electric tailgate with virtual pedal
Parking sensors with manouever assist function
Reverse parking camera
Auto-dimming IRVM
Cruise control
12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Wireless mobile projection
Canton-sourced 13-speaker music system
Two wireless mobile chargers
Display cleaner for the infotainment screen
Parking ticket clip
Umbrella holder in the driver door
Door panel-mounted waste bins
Door edge protectors for all doors
Tablet holders for second-row occupants
Four 45W USB Type-C charging ports
One 15W USB Type-C charging port in the IRVM
New Skoda Kodiaq L&K
HSA and HDC
Driver drowsiness detection
Pre-crash proactive passenger protection system
Light strip behind the grille
Select exterior elements in dark chrome
Cognac interior theme
Two-spoke steering wheel
Front seats with massage, ventilation, heating, memory, and power adjustment functions
360-degree camera
Intelli-park assist
Drive modes
Flexible cargo element and double-sided carpet in the boot