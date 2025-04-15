CarWale
    New Skoda Kodiaq Launching Soon: Variants Explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Skoda Kodiaq Launching Soon: Variants Explained
    • Prices to be revealed on 17 April
    • 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine now produces 201bhp

    Skoda Auto India is all set to launch the new-gen Kodiaq in the country later this week. Ahead of its price announcement, we have got our hands on the variant-wise features of this upcoming SUV.

    Skoda Kodiaq Right Front Three Quarter

    Powering the new Kodiaq will be a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, tuned to produce 201bhp and 320Nm. Paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission, the model gets a 4x4 system as standard. We have also revealed the mileage figures of the car, details of which are live on our website.

    Skoda Kodiaq Left Rear Three Quarter

    The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq will be available in seven colours – Bronx Gold Metallic, Steel Grey, Magic Black Metallic, Moon White Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Race Blue Metallic, and Velvet Red Metallic. Further, there will be two variants to choose from, namely Sportline and L&K. The following are the variant-wise features of the Kodiaq.

    New Skoda Kodiaq Sportline

    Nine airbags

    ESC, ABS, EBD, MSR, ASR, EDL, HBA, DSR, RBS, ESP, MCB, and XDS+

    LED headlamps with welcome effect and cornering function

    LED tail lights

    ORVMs with Skoda logo projection

    Ambient lighting

    Glossy black exterior elements

    All-black interior theme

    Panoramic sunroof

    10.25-inch driver’s display

    Three-spoke steering wheel

    Paddle shifters

    Three-zone climate control system

    Front sport seats

    Sunblinds for the second-row windows

    Sliding and reclining second-row seats

    Armrest with cup holders in the second row

    Gear selector on the steering column

    Keyless entry

    Electric tailgate with virtual pedal

    Parking sensors with manouever assist function

    Reverse parking camera

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise control

    12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Wireless mobile projection

    Canton-sourced 13-speaker music system

    Two wireless mobile chargers

    Display cleaner for the infotainment screen

    Parking ticket clip

    Umbrella holder in the driver door

    Door panel-mounted waste bins

    Door edge protectors for all doors

    Tablet holders for second-row occupants

    Four 45W USB Type-C charging ports

    One 15W USB Type-C charging port in the IRVM

    New Skoda Kodiaq L&K

    HSA and HDC

    Driver drowsiness detection

    Pre-crash proactive passenger protection system

    Light strip behind the grille

    Select exterior elements in dark chrome

    Cognac interior theme

    Two-spoke steering wheel

    Front seats with massage, ventilation, heating, memory, and power adjustment functions

    360-degree camera

    Intelli-park assist

    Drive modes

    Flexible cargo element and double-sided carpet in the boot

    Skoda Kodiaq Image
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 46.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
