New Skoda Kodiaq Launching Soon: Variants Explained

Prices to be revealed on 17 April

2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine now produces 201bhp

Skoda Auto India is all set to launch the new-gen Kodiaq in the country later this week. Ahead of its price announcement, we have got our hands on the variant-wise features of this upcoming SUV.

Powering the new Kodiaq will be a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, tuned to produce 201bhp and 320Nm. Paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission, the model gets a 4x4 system as standard. We have also revealed the mileage figures of the car, details of which are live on our website.

The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq will be available in seven colours – Bronx Gold Metallic, Steel Grey, Magic Black Metallic, Moon White Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Race Blue Metallic, and Velvet Red Metallic. Further, there will be two variants to choose from, namely Sportline and L&K. The following are the variant-wise features of the Kodiaq.

New Skoda Kodiaq Sportline

Nine airbags

ESC, ABS, EBD, MSR, ASR, EDL, HBA, DSR, RBS, ESP, MCB, and XDS+

LED headlamps with welcome effect and cornering function

LED tail lights

ORVMs with Skoda logo projection

Ambient lighting

Glossy black exterior elements

All-black interior theme

Panoramic sunroof

10.25-inch driver’s display

Three-spoke steering wheel

Paddle shifters

Three-zone climate control system

Front sport seats

Sunblinds for the second-row windows

Sliding and reclining second-row seats

Armrest with cup holders in the second row

Gear selector on the steering column

Keyless entry

Electric tailgate with virtual pedal

Parking sensors with manouever assist function

Reverse parking camera

Auto-dimming IRVM

Cruise control

12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless mobile projection

Canton-sourced 13-speaker music system

Two wireless mobile chargers

Display cleaner for the infotainment screen

Parking ticket clip

Umbrella holder in the driver door

Door panel-mounted waste bins

Door edge protectors for all doors

Tablet holders for second-row occupants

Four 45W USB Type-C charging ports

One 15W USB Type-C charging port in the IRVM

New Skoda Kodiaq L&K

HSA and HDC

Driver drowsiness detection

Pre-crash proactive passenger protection system

Light strip behind the grille

Select exterior elements in dark chrome

Cognac interior theme

Two-spoke steering wheel

Front seats with massage, ventilation, heating, memory, and power adjustment functions

360-degree camera

Intelli-park assist

Drive modes

Flexible cargo element and double-sided carpet in the boot