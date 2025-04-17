CarWale
    New Skoda Kodiaq Launched: Prices in India Start at Rs. 46.89 Lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    39,536 Views
    • Available in two variants
    • Powered by a 201bhp, 2.0-litre petrol engine

    Skoda Auto India has officially announced the prices of the second-gen Kodiaq, starting at Rs. 46.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is offered in two variants, viz. Sportline and L&K, across seven paints.

    Skoda Kodiaq Right Front Three Quarter

    At the heart of the 2025 Kodiaq is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. This engine produces 201bhp and 320Nm torque. Additionally, a 4x4 system is standard, but features like Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) and ADAS suite have been given a miss.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    On the cosmetic front, the new Skoda Kodiaq features a fresh set of bumpers, LED headlamps, new 18-inch alloy wheels, C-shaped LED tail lights, roof rails, contrast-coloured elements all around, and an illuminated grille.

    Skoda Kodiaq Dashboard

    Inside, the Kodiaq comes equipped with a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10-inch fully digital coloured driver’s display, three-zone climate control system, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, front seats with heating, ventilation, massage and electric adjustment functions, and a two-spoke steering wheel.

    The following are the variant-wise (ex-showroom) prices of the new Kodiaq:

    2025 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline: Rs. 46.89 lakh

    2025 Skoda Kodiaq L&K: Rs. 48.69 lakh

    Skoda Kodiaq Image
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 46.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Skoda Kodiaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 55.97 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 58.20 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 54.48 Lakh
    PuneRs. 55.97 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 58.19 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 51.63 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 59.14 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 54.44 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 53.45 Lakh

