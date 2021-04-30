CarWale
    New Skoda Fabia to be globally unveiled on 4 May

    Nikhil Puthran

    921 Views
    - Fourth-generation Fabia to be based on Volkswagen’s MQB-AO platform

    - Likely to get sharp cuts and creases as seen in the teaser images

                  

    The Czech car manufacturer, Skoda will globally unveil the fourth-generation Fabia on 4 May, 2021. The upcoming vehicle will be based on Volkswagen Group’s Modular Transverse Toolkit MQB-A0 platform. The company claims that the upcoming model will offer outstanding safety along with a high level of comfort and build quality. The unveiling will be streamed from the virtual pavilion at the DOX Centre for Contemporary Art in Prague. 

    The company claims that the digital presentation format will allow viewers to tour the show as if they were in a real exhibition; they can move freely around the virtual pavilion and view the exhibits. The company had recently teased the upcoming vehicle, to learn more about it click here. Based on the design sketches, the new model is expected to get some sharp creases, large lower bumper vents and stylish alloy wheel design. 

    Headlight

    Mechanical details are not available for now, however, we expect the vehicle to get 1.5-litre TSI and 1.0-litre TSI options. The interior details will also be known at the time of its official unveiling. It is believed that the new Fabia might borrow some of the interior highlights from the Octavia.

