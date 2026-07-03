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    New Renault Kwid Launched in India at Rs. 4.53 Lakh

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    Authors Image
    Dwij Bhandut
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    New Renault Kwid Launched in India at Rs. 4.53 Lakh
    • Six airbags in the top-spec variant
    • Two variants in the overall lineup

    Renault India has launched the updated Kwid at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 4.53 lakh. This update comes in less than a year after its last revision, which was the 10th anniversary edition. While the design remains unchanged, barring wheels and new Renault logos, the hatchback has received meaningful upgrades.

    Renault Kwid Facelift Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    All Changes

    Externally, the new Kwid remains unchanged at the front. Changes at the rear are also not immediately noticeable, except a slightly changed tail light housing. Step inside, and there are no visual changes in the new version, either. A meaningful change, is the inclusion of six airbags, which the hatch previously lacked. The infotainment, dashboard design, and even the materials used, remain similar. However, there are only two variants in the lineup now – Evolution and Climber. An official CNG retrofitment can be added for Rs. 70,449. The Climber variant is priced at Rs. 5.15 lakh (ex-showroom). However, it can be purchased for Rs. 4.99 lakh (MT) and Rs. 5.46 lakh (AMT) via an online booking.

    Renault Kwid Facelift Dashboard

    Evolution

    Climber

    MT

    Rs. 4.53 lakh

    Rs. 5.15 lakh

    Rs. 4.99 lakh (online)

    AMT

    Rs. 4.89 lakh

    Rs. 5.61 lakh

    Rs. 5.46 lakh (online)

    Renault Kwid Facelift Wheel

    What's Familiar

    Mechanically, there are no changes in the new Renault Kwid. It continues with the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated motor that churns out 67bhp/91Nm. This is paired with MT/AMT systems. Features include an eight-inch infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, roof rails, LED tail lights, digital instrument cluster, 14-inch tyres, 184mm ground clearance, 279-litre boot, remote keyless entry, rear-view camera, rear power windows, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. The new Kwid rivals Maruti offerings like the Alto K10, Celerio, and the S-Presso.

    Photos by Haji Chakralwale

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