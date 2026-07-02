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    New Renault Kwid Facelift to be Launched in India Tomorrow

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    New Renault Kwid Facelift to be Launched in India Tomorrow
    • Likely to carry over technical specifications
    • Could get a tweaked design and new features

    Renault is all set to announce the prices of the new Kwid in India tomorrow. The brand’s most affordable model on sale in India gets an update less than a year after it received the last revision in the form of the 10th anniversary edition.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter
    Image used for representation purpose only

    Back in August 2025, we had confirmed that Renault is working on an update for the Kwid, with a launch expected to take place in the following months. The exterior design is expected to receive revisions in the form of redesigned front and rear bumpers, and a fresh set of alloy wheels.

    Details regarding the changes to the interior of the 2026 Renault Kwid remain unknown at the moment. It could boast new features and a fresh upholstery set when it arrives. Under the hood, the model is likely to be powered by the same 1.0-litre, NA petrol engine developing 67bhp and 91Nm. Transmission options include five-speed manual and AMT units. The carmaker could continue to offer a dealer-level CNG kit as well.

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    KolkataRs. 5.98 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 5.97 Lakh

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