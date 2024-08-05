New Renault Kwid EV (Dacia Spring EV) begins testing in India

The Dacia Spring EV was unveiled earlier this year

Could offer a range of 220km on a single full charge

Renault India has begun testing what could be one of its upcoming launches sometime next year. Spy images shared on the web give us the first look at the Dacia Spring EV that was spotted in heavy camouflage.

Based on the second-gen Dacia Spring, spy shots of this new EV revealed select details such as the split headlamp setup, charging port on the fascia behind the DC logo, single wiper, contrast-coloured roof, shark fin antenna, integrated spoiler, vertically stacked reflectors and white inserts for the rear bumpers, and steel wheels.

A peek at the interior of what is expected to become the Renault Kwid EV reveals features such as a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, new stubby gear lever, three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, fresh centre console, circular AC vents on either end of the dashboard, contrast-coloured interior door handles, and a dual-tone theme.

Under the hood, the Dacia Spring EV is propelled by a 26.8kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor generating 45bhp and 100Nm in global markets. The claimed range of 220km on a single full charge is applicable across all variants. Further, a DC charger allows fast charging from 20 to 80 per cent in just 45 minutes.

