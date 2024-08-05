CarWale
    AD

    New Renault Kwid EV (Dacia Spring EV) begins testing in India

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    16,594 Views
    New Renault Kwid EV (Dacia Spring EV) begins testing in India
    • The Dacia Spring EV was unveiled earlier this year
    • Could offer a range of 220km on a single full charge

    Renault India has begun testing what could be one of its upcoming launches sometime next year. Spy images shared on the web give us the first look at the Dacia Spring EV that was spotted in heavy camouflage.

    Renault 2025 Kwid Right Front Three Quarter

    Based on the second-gen Dacia Spring, spy shots of this new EV revealed select details such as the split headlamp setup, charging port on the fascia behind the DC logo, single wiper, contrast-coloured roof, shark fin antenna, integrated spoiler, vertically stacked reflectors and white inserts for the rear bumpers, and steel wheels.

    Renault 2025 Kwid Right Rear Three Quarter

    A peek at the interior of what is expected to become the Renault Kwid EV reveals features such as a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, new stubby gear lever, three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, fresh centre console, circular AC vents on either end of the dashboard, contrast-coloured interior door handles, and a dual-tone theme.

    Renault 2025 Kwid Dashboard

    Under the hood, the Dacia Spring EV is propelled by a 26.8kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor generating 45bhp and 100Nm in global markets. The claimed range of 220km on a single full charge is applicable across all variants. Further, a DC charger allows fast charging from 20 to 80 per cent in just 45 minutes.

    Image Source

    Renault 2025 Kwid Image
    Renault 2025 Kwid
    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Citroen Basalt to be offered in seven colours
     Next 
    Toyota Taisor turbo-petrol manual real-world mileage tested

    Related News

    2024 Renault Kwid 5 pros and 2 cons

    2024 Renault Kwid 5 pros and 2 cons

    By Desirazu Venkat

    27 Jun 2024

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Renault 2025 Kwid Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Renault 2025 Kwid Left Front Three Quarter
    • Renault 2025 Kwid Right Side View
    • Renault 2025 Kwid Right Rear Three Quarter
    • Renault 2025 Kwid Left Front Three Quarter
    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jan 2020
    24285 Views
    41 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Wagon R
    Rs. 5.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Lamborghini Urus SE
    Lamborghini Urus SE
    Rs. 4.57 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Rs. 1.10 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet
    Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet
    Rs. 1.10 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th AUG
    Tata Curvv EV
    Tata Curvv EV
    Rs. 17.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th AUG
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail
    Rs. 49.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    1st AUG
    Maserati Grecale
    Maserati Grecale
    Rs. 1.31 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th JUL
    MINI Countryman Electric
    MINI Countryman Electric
    Rs. 54.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Aug 2024
    Mahindra Thar Roxx

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Sep 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach
    Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

    Rs. 3.05 - 3.75 CroreEstimated Price

    5th Sep 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    13th Sep 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Carnival
    Kia Carnival

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch facelift
    Tata Punch facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Popular Videos

    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jan 2020
    24285 Views
    41 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Renault Kwid EV (Dacia Spring EV) begins testing in India