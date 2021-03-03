New Renault Kiger deliveries begin; 1100 units delivered on the first day

- The Renault Kiger was launched on 15 February, 2021

- Introductory prices for the model start at Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Renault India has commenced deliveries of the Kiger sub-four metre SUV to customers across its dealerships in the country. More than 1,100 units of the model were delivered to customers across India on the first day of commencement of sales.

The Renault Kiger is offered with a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 70bhp and 96Nm of torque, while the latter produces 97bhp and 160Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is standard, while an AMT unit and CVT unit are offered with the NA and turbo-petrol variants respectively. We have driven the Kiger and you can read our detailed review here.

The 2021 Renault Kiger is available in six colours that include Caspian Blue, Radiant Red, Moonlight Silver, Planet Grey, Ice Cool White, and Mahogany Brown. Customers can also opt for dual-tone colours. The model is offered in four trims that include RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ, the variant-wise features of which can be read here.

Celebrating the commencement of deliveries, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said “With the Kiger, Renault has successfully launched yet another breakthrough product, targeted at the core of Indian’s automotive market. We thank our customers for their encouraging response on the Kiger, and our dealer partners for their immense support. Following the Duster, which made SUVs accessible to a large set of people, not just in India but across the world, the Renault Kiger is all set to make SUV aspirations accessible to a whole new set of customers. We look forward to welcoming more customers into the Renault family with this new game-changer.”