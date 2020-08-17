New Porsche Panamera sets Nurburgring lap record

CarWale
    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         It went around the Green Hell in 7:29.81 minutes

    -         Becomes the fastest “executive car” around the circuit

    In a run-up to the official reveal of the new Panamera, Porsche took the four-door sedan to Nurburgring and claims to have set a new lap record. Going around the German race track, the upcoming Panamera clocked the 20.832-kilometre loop in just 7:29.81 minutes, setting a lap record in the ‘executive cars’ category.

    Porsche Panamera Front view

    Although details of the powertrain or the version Porsche used for the Panamera’s record isn’t disclosed yet, we reckon it will be the full-blown Turbo and nothing less. Interestingly, the new record is 13 seconds quicker than the Panamera Turbo’s lap time set in 2016. Porsche’s ace test driver Lars Kern was behind the wheel on both the occasions. Also, the new record beats the lap record of Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S which also did the same longer loop in 7:30.11 minutes.

    Porsche Panamera Right Front Three Quarter

    As far as the details of the new Panamera is concerned, everything will be revealed on 26 August. The updated version will carry on an evolutionary styling but will have more changes under the skin. The power output from all the engine options is likely to surge as well. It will borrow some hardware from other potent models like the 918, new-gen 911 and some race cars too. Stay tuned to CarWale for more updates.

    Porsche Panamera Right Rear Three Quarter
