New Porsche Panamera - All you need to know

Last week the new Porsche Panamera had set a new lap record at the Nurburgring race track. The four-door sporty saloon finished the 20.832-kilometre loop in just 7:29.81 minutes, setting a lap record in the ‘executive cars’ category. This time around more details about the new Panamera has been revealed. Noticeable improvements have been made to driving comfort and cornering stability by optimising all the chassis systems. As a result, the adaptive shock absorbers, electronic roll stabilisation, steering system and revamped engine and axle mounts have all been optimised. The sporty saloonl will be available in multiple variants, such as – Panamera, Panamera 4, Panamera 4 Executive, Panamera 4 Sport Turismo, Panamera GTS, Panamera GTS Sports Turismo, Panamera Turbo S, Panamera Turbo S Executive, Panamera Turbo S Sport Turismo, Panamera 4S E-Hybrid, Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Executive and Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo.

What’s new?

The new Porsche Panamera gets a new front section, modified tail light strip, new wheels and colour options. The Porsche Communication Management system incorporates new digital functions and services, such as upgraded Voice Pilot online voice control, risk radar, radio plus, wireless Apple CarPlay and many other Connect services. The performance figures have improved significantly, particularly in the Panamera Turbo S. A new operating strategy and more powerful battery have also contributed to significantly improve the electric driving experience and all-electric range. The new Panamera models – in addition to the sports saloon, they can also be ordered as Sport Turismo or Executive with lengthened wheelbase, depending on the drive system. All the variants get a Sport Design front end with striking air intake grilles, large side cooling openings and a single-bar front light module, as standard.

Design highlights

The completely new front end of the Panamera Turbo S is differentiated by the larger side air intakes and newly designed elements in the exterior colour, which are connected horizontally and thus emphasise the width of the vehicle. The light modules of the dual Turbo front lights are now set much further apart. The revamped light strip at the rear now runs seamlessly over the luggage compartment lid with an adapted contour. It thus provides a continuous and flowing connection between the two newly designed LED tail light clusters. GTS models sport the new darkened Exclusive Design tail light clusters as standard with dynamic coming/leaving home function. Three new 20-inch and 21-inch wheels have been added to the wheel range, so that a total of 10 different designs are now available.

Engines

Panamera and Panamera 4

These models are powered by a 2.9-litre V6 biturbo engine that produces 326bhp and 450Nm of torque. The Active Suspension Management (PASM) system has been revamped and there is noticeable improvement in damping comfort. There is also a new equipment generation for the steering control and tyres.

Panamera GTS

The GTS is powered by a V8 biturbo engine that produces 473bhp and 620Nm of torque. The model now produces 20bhp more than its predecessor. The traditional V8 sound characteristics are even more prominent than before thanks to the new standard sports exhaust system featuring asymmetrically positioned rear silencers.

Panamera Turbo S

The Turbo S is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine that produces 621bhp and 820Nm of torque. The new Turbo S produces an additional 79bhp and 50 Nm more torque than the previous flagship Turbo. In the Sport Plus mode, the Turbo S model accelerates from 0 – 100kmph in just 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 315kmph. In order to transfer the enormous power to the road in a controlled manner and maximise cornering performance, the three-chamber air suspension, the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and the roll stabilisation system Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) including Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) have been customised to each specific model and optimised accordingly.

Panamera 4S E-Hybrid

The Panamera 4S gets the intelligent combination of 134bhp electric motor and 434bhp producing 2.9-litre V6 biturbo engine. The eight-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission produces a cumulative power output of 553bhp and 750Nm of torque. Combined with the standard Sport Chrono Package, the vehicle can sprint from 0 - 100kmph in just 3.7-seconds and attain a top speed of 298kmph. The gross battery capacity has been increased from 14.1kWh to 17.9kWh as compared with the previous hybrid models using optimised cells. The driving modes have been optimised for even more efficient energy utilisation. The 4S E-Hybrid has an all-electric range of up to 54kms in accordance with WLTP EAER City (NEDC: up to 64 km).