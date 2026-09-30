CarWale
    AD

    New Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 1.77 crore

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image
    Desirazu Venkat
    5,201 Views
    New Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 1.77 crore
    • Available in standard and turbo guise
    • Bookings open since 2025, with deliveries from today

    Two variants on offer

    The new generation of the Porsche Cayenne SUV is officially here in India, and no less than in an extra-powerful electric guise. It is being offered in two trims, standard and turbo, and they are priced at Rs. 1.77 crore and Rs. 2.27 crore (pre-customisation and optional extras). The prices and bookings were announced in late 2025, with deliveries set to begin today.

    Exterior Left Side View

    Crazy numbers

    The Cayenne and its turbo twin are made up entirely of insane numbers befitting not just the Porsche badge but also the Cayenne moniker as well. The standard car’s AWD dual-motor package produces up to 440bhp and 835Nm with a 0-100kmph time of 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 230kmph. If that’s not enough, then the more powerful turbo’s package can produce up to 1154bhp and 1500Nm, giving it a 0-100kmph time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 260kmph. But the madness doesn’t end there. When plugged into a 400V DC fast charger, you can go from 10-80 per cent in just 26 minutes and also recoup 312kms/325kms of range in just 10 minutes for the turbo and standard, respectively.

    Interior Steering Wheel

    Feature list and design highlights

    With great power comes- well, in this case, a massive cabin with a pretty comprehensive standard feature list. It measures in at 4.98 meters and, with a wheelbase of 3.02 meters, is one of the largest in its class. The feature list includes four-zone climate control, dual digital screens, powered seats for all occupants, a powered tailgate, full LED light package, a panoramic glass roof, wireless charging and in the case of the turbo the Sport Chrono package. However, there is a pretty long add-on list that lets you tailor the car to your tastes, and it can stretch to Rs. 15 lakh depending on what you choose. Design highlights include 21-inch wheels, quad LED headlights, contrast coloured door handles and the signature roofline that has defined the Cayenne range over the years.

    Exterior Wheel

    ICE will live on too

    While the Cayenne electric range pretty much steals the show in terms of numbers, it will still have to contend with its ICE siblings for a while longer. The automaker has announced upgrades and updates for the third-generation ICE family and this is likely to be announced in early 2027.

    Porsche Cayenne Electric Image
    Porsche Cayenne Electric
    Rs. 1.77 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    2027 BMW 3 Series Unveiled: M340i Replaced by M350

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Porsche Cayenne Electric Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    September & October 2026 New Car Launches in India | Full List with Dates & Expected Updates
    youtube-icon
    September & October 2026 New Car Launches in India | Full List with Dates & Expected Updates
    By CarWale Team04 Sep 2026
    139298 Views
    262 Likes
    Porsche Macan GTS x CarWale - India's Longest Car Relay
    youtube-icon
    Porsche Macan GTS x CarWale - India's Longest Car Relay
    By CarWale Team30 Jan 2023
    10609 Views
    105 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 7.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra
    Rs. 11.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Audi Q3
    Audi Q3
    Rs. 51.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    16th Oct
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    14th Oct
    Volvo EX90
    Volvo EX90
    Rs. 1.26 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    12th Oct
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Rs. 3.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    5th Oct
    Tata Aeris
    Tata Aeris
    Rs. 5.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar OG
    Mahindra Thar OG
    Rs. 10.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Bayon
    Launching in 3 days
    Hyundai Bayon

    Rs. 9.79 - 15.49 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz GLC EV
    Unveiled On
    10 Sep
    Mercedes-Benz GLC EV

    Rs. 80.00 - 85.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW M3
    BMW M3

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW M5 Touring
    BMW M5 Touring

    Rs. 2.70 - 3.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Denza D9
    Denza D9

    Rs. 85.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volvo ES90
    Volvo ES90

    Rs. 70.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda 0 Alpha
    Honda 0 Alpha

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    JSW Jetour T2
    JSW Jetour T2

    Rs. 30.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche 911
    Porsche 911
    Rs. 2.11 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan
    Porsche Macan
    Rs. 89.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Cayenne
    Porsche Cayenne
    Rs. 1.51 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Porsche Cayenne Electric Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 1.87 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 2.04 Crore
    DelhiRs. 2.04 Crore
    PuneRs. 1.87 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.87 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.88 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.87 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.87 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 1.86 Crore

    Popular Videos

    September & October 2026 New Car Launches in India | Full List with Dates & Expected Updates
    youtube-icon
    September & October 2026 New Car Launches in India | Full List with Dates & Expected Updates
    By CarWale Team04 Sep 2026
    139298 Views
    262 Likes
    Porsche Macan GTS x CarWale - India's Longest Car Relay
    youtube-icon
    Porsche Macan GTS x CarWale - India's Longest Car Relay
    By CarWale Team30 Jan 2023
    10609 Views
    105 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • New Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 1.77 crore