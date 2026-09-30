New Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched in India; Prices start at Rs. 1.77 crore

Available in standard and turbo guise

Bookings open since 2025, with deliveries from today

Two variants on offer

The new generation of the Porsche Cayenne SUV is officially here in India, and no less than in an extra-powerful electric guise. It is being offered in two trims, standard and turbo, and they are priced at Rs. 1.77 crore and Rs. 2.27 crore (pre-customisation and optional extras). The prices and bookings were announced in late 2025, with deliveries set to begin today.

Crazy numbers

The Cayenne and its turbo twin are made up entirely of insane numbers befitting not just the Porsche badge but also the Cayenne moniker as well. The standard car’s AWD dual-motor package produces up to 440bhp and 835Nm with a 0-100kmph time of 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 230kmph. If that’s not enough, then the more powerful turbo’s package can produce up to 1154bhp and 1500Nm, giving it a 0-100kmph time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 260kmph. But the madness doesn’t end there. When plugged into a 400V DC fast charger, you can go from 10-80 per cent in just 26 minutes and also recoup 312kms/325kms of range in just 10 minutes for the turbo and standard, respectively.

Feature list and design highlights

With great power comes- well, in this case, a massive cabin with a pretty comprehensive standard feature list. It measures in at 4.98 meters and, with a wheelbase of 3.02 meters, is one of the largest in its class. The feature list includes four-zone climate control, dual digital screens, powered seats for all occupants, a powered tailgate, full LED light package, a panoramic glass roof, wireless charging and in the case of the turbo the Sport Chrono package. However, there is a pretty long add-on list that lets you tailor the car to your tastes, and it can stretch to Rs. 15 lakh depending on what you choose. Design highlights include 21-inch wheels, quad LED headlights, contrast coloured door handles and the signature roofline that has defined the Cayenne range over the years.

ICE will live on too

While the Cayenne electric range pretty much steals the show in terms of numbers, it will still have to contend with its ICE siblings for a while longer. The automaker has announced upgrades and updates for the third-generation ICE family and this is likely to be announced in early 2027.