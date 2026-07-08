New Nissan Tekton to be Launched in India Tomorrow

Rival to the Creta, Sierra, Duster, and more

Likely to get three powertrain options

Nissan India is all set to pull the covers off its second launch for this year, the Tekton SUV. The model, which shares its underpinnings with the Renault Duster, will also spawn a three-row SUV, with a market debut slated for next year.

On the design front, the 2026 Nissan Tekton will feature inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, LED headlamps, faux silver skid plates, Tekton lettering on the bonnet, and a red insert spanning the length of the fascia. The side profile will feature an insert on the front fenders, and a fresh design for the alloy wheels. The rear profile will receive an LED light bar, C-shaped LED taillights, rear wiper and washer, high-mounted stop lamp, Tekton lettering on the tailgate, and a shark-fin antenna.

Inside, the new Tekton SUV is expected to come equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital coloured instrument cluster, new three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, rotary dials on the centre console, height-adjustable driver seat, black interior theme with white inserts, manual IRVM, and a new design for the AC vents.

Under the hood, the upcoming Nissan Tekton could be offered with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 1.3-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.8-litre turbo-petrol hybrid powertrains, with the latter likely to arrive later. Once launched, the Tekton will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Victoris, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Renault Duster, Tata Sierra, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the Honda Elevate.