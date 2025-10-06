New Nissan C-SUV to be Revealed Tomorrow

Expected to be launched in early 2026

The first design of the new Nissan C-SUV will be revealed tomorrow. This is the first big launch since the Magnite, and will be crucial to the Japanse automaker’s larger India plans over the next few years, where it will also launch a new seven-seat B-MPV and a three-row premium SUV.

Spy images of the C-SUV reveal a familiar silhouette. Spanning 4.3-metres long, the upcoming model pits itself against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and the Tata Curvv. These images further reveal an all-black cabin with a triple-screen layout. It also expected to get standard elements like climate control, rear vents, connected car tech, powered driver’s seat, front ventilated seats, sunroof, and possibly Level 2 ADAS.

Powertrain options for the upcoming C-SUV are not currently known, but we can expect a 1.3-litre petrol, and a 1.6-litre strong-hybrid with the three-row iteration. A 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor, which currently underpins the Magnite, may find its way with certain base-spec models of the C-SUV. It is expected to be launched in early 2026, and will likely be positioned in the Rs. 11-18 lakh (ex-showroom) bracket.