    New Mini Countryman SE All4 Launched in India at Rs. 66.90 Lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Mini Countryman SE All4 Launched in India at Rs. 66.90 Lakh
    • Bookings and deliveries commence today
    • Powered by a 66.45kWh battery pack with dual electric motors

    Mini India has officially introduced the new Countryman SE All4 at a price tag of Rs. 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Brought to the country via the CBU route, the model can now be booked at all authorised dealerships, with deliveries set to begin from today itself.

    Mini Countryman Electric Right Front Three Quarter

    On the outside, the 2025 Countryman SE All4 features a new grille, fresh design for the headlights, sculpted bonnet, Jet Black roof, flush door handles, and more. Offered only in the JCW trim, it boasts blacked-out elements such as the sports stripes, roof rails, 19-inch alloy wheels, and wheel arches. The two colour options of Legend Grey and Midnight Black are complemented by roof and mirror caps finished in Jet Black. Further, the car gets customisable signature modes for the LED DRLs, headlamps, and tail lights.

    The interior of the new Mini Countryman SE All4 comes equipped with JCW-specific elements like the steering wheel, sports seats, upholstery, and dashboard trims. It also receives electric seat adjustment with active seat for the driver, recycled 2D knitted fabric lining, ambient lighting, and a panoramic glass roof. The model also comes equipped with the signature round OLED display, Mini digital key, HUD, phone mirroring, cruise control, 360-degree camera, active cooling air ducts, multiple airbags, TPMS, and a Harman Kardon music system.

    Mini Countryman Electric Dashboard

    At the heart of the Countryman SE All4 is a 66.45kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors that return a claimed range of up to 440km on a single charge. Tuned to produce 313bhp and 494Nm, Mini claims it can sprint from 0-100kmph in 5.6 seconds.

    Mini Countryman Electric Image
    Mini Countryman Electric
    Rs. 54.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mini Countryman Electric Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    BangaloreRs. 64.14 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 58.13 Lakh
    PuneRs. 58.10 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 58.09 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 58.62 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 58.11 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 58.09 Lakh

