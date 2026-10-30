CarWale
    AD

    New Mini Cooper SE & Paul Smith Edition to Launch in India on 27 November

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image
    Jay Shah
    6,311 Views
    New Mini Cooper SE & Paul Smith Edition to Launch in India on 27 November
    • New Cooper SE to get a bigger 54.2kWh battery pack
    • Body style for Paul Smith Edition to be confirmed

    Mini India has confirmed that the new Cooper SE and the Paul Smith Edition will be launched in the country on 27 November. Details on variants and pricing are yet to be announced.

    Mini Cooper Left Side View

    The Cooper SE is a familiar name for Indian buyers. The first-generation model went on sale in February 2022 and was taken off the shelf in December 2025. The new-generation car made its global debut in October 2023 and is now finally heading to India. Power comes from a 215bhp electric motor that makes 330Nm and takes the car from 0 to 100kmph in 6.7 seconds.

    Mini Cooper Left Front Three Quarter

    The 54.2kWh battery is claimed to offer a WLTP range of 402km, and DC fast charging of up to 95kW can take it from 10 to 80 per cent in about 30 minutes. The new design keeps the round LED headlamps, now with selectable light signatures, and adds an octagonal grille and flush-fitted tail lamps. Inside, there is a round OLED display, a textile-finished dashboard, a voice assistant, a parking assistant with 12 ultrasonic sensors and four cameras, and a smartphone-based digital key.

    The Paul Smith Edition is a special edition inspired by the British designer’s design language. Globally, it is offered on the three-door, five-door, electric, and three-door convertible versions, but Mini has not yet said which body style will come to India.

    Mini Cooper Front Row Seats

    The changes are cosmetic, and we do not expect any mechanical changes. On the outside, the electric version comes in Midnight Black with a black roof carrying glossy and matte black stripes, while Statement Grey is also on offer. Nottingham Green is used for the mirrors, octagonal grille and wheel hub caps with Paul Smith lettering, and the car rides on 18-inch Night Flash Spoke Black alloy wheels. Inside, it gets Nightshade Blue seats, black knitted surfaces with tone-on-tone stripes, a “Hello” light projection on opening the door, Paul Smith’s signature stripes on the steering wheel, and a floor mat with the designer’s hand-drawn rabbit.

    Mini Cooper Image
    Mini Cooper
    Rs. 44.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Top 4 Upcoming Maruti Cars

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mini Cooper Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mini Cooper S Driven on a Race Track | Worth the Hype! | Driver's Cars S3, EP6
    youtube-icon
    Mini Cooper S Driven on a Race Track | Worth the Hype! | Driver's Cars S3, EP6
    By CarWale Team
    110829 Views
    203 Likes
    2018 Mini Countryman Launched Explained in details
    youtube-icon
    2018 Mini Countryman Launched Explained in details
    By CarWale Team
    19996 Views
    21 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Hatchbacks
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 6.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 4.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Alto K10
    Rs. 3.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago EV
    Tata Tiago EV
    Rs. 5.83 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric
    Rs. 78.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Nov
    Maserati GranCabrio Folgore EV
    Maserati GranCabrio Folgore EV
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV
    Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV
    Rs. 3.14 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati Grecale Folgore EV
    Maserati Grecale Folgore EV
    Rs. 1.90 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati MCPura
    Maserati MCPura
    Rs. 4.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GranCabrio
    Maserati GranCabrio
    Rs. 2.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Rs. 2.62 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    Maserati GT2 Stradale
    Maserati GT2 Stradale
    Rs. 5.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    30th Oct
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mini Cooper SE Facelift
    Mini Cooper SE Facelift

    Rs. 55.00 - 58.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Denza Z9 GT
    Denza Z9 GT

    Rs. 1.25 - 1.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Denza D9
    Denza D9

    Rs. 85.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift
    Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift

    Rs. 20.00 - 33.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volvo ES90
    Volvo ES90

    Rs. 70.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW M3
    BMW M3

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW M5 Touring
    BMW M5 Touring

    Rs. 2.70 - 3.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Virtus Facelift
    Volkswagen Virtus Facelift

    Rs. 10.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mini-cars
    • other brands
    Mini Cooper
    Mini Cooper
    Rs. 44.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mini Countryman
    Mini Countryman
    Rs. 66.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Mini Cooper S Convertible
    Rs. 59.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mini-Cars

    Mini Cooper Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 53.08 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 55.19 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 51.66 Lakh
    PuneRs. 53.08 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 57.03 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 48.98 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 56.08 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 51.62 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 50.73 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mini Cooper S Driven on a Race Track | Worth the Hype! | Driver's Cars S3, EP6
    youtube-icon
    Mini Cooper S Driven on a Race Track | Worth the Hype! | Driver's Cars S3, EP6
    By CarWale Team
    110829 Views
    203 Likes
    2018 Mini Countryman Launched Explained in details
    youtube-icon
    2018 Mini Countryman Launched Explained in details
    By CarWale Team
    19996 Views
    21 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mini Cooper SE & Paul Smith Edition to Launch in India on 27 November