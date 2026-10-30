New Mini Cooper SE & Paul Smith Edition to Launch in India on 27 November

New Cooper SE to get a bigger 54.2kWh battery pack

Body style for Paul Smith Edition to be confirmed

Mini India has confirmed that the new Cooper SE and the Paul Smith Edition will be launched in the country on 27 November. Details on variants and pricing are yet to be announced.

The Cooper SE is a familiar name for Indian buyers. The first-generation model went on sale in February 2022 and was taken off the shelf in December 2025. The new-generation car made its global debut in October 2023 and is now finally heading to India. Power comes from a 215bhp electric motor that makes 330Nm and takes the car from 0 to 100kmph in 6.7 seconds.

The 54.2kWh battery is claimed to offer a WLTP range of 402km, and DC fast charging of up to 95kW can take it from 10 to 80 per cent in about 30 minutes. The new design keeps the round LED headlamps, now with selectable light signatures, and adds an octagonal grille and flush-fitted tail lamps. Inside, there is a round OLED display, a textile-finished dashboard, a voice assistant, a parking assistant with 12 ultrasonic sensors and four cameras, and a smartphone-based digital key.

The Paul Smith Edition is a special edition inspired by the British designer’s design language. Globally, it is offered on the three-door, five-door, electric, and three-door convertible versions, but Mini has not yet said which body style will come to India.

The changes are cosmetic, and we do not expect any mechanical changes. On the outside, the electric version comes in Midnight Black with a black roof carrying glossy and matte black stripes, while Statement Grey is also on offer. Nottingham Green is used for the mirrors, octagonal grille and wheel hub caps with Paul Smith lettering, and the car rides on 18-inch Night Flash Spoke Black alloy wheels. Inside, it gets Nightshade Blue seats, black knitted surfaces with tone-on-tone stripes, a “Hello” light projection on opening the door, Paul Smith’s signature stripes on the steering wheel, and a floor mat with the designer’s hand-drawn rabbit.