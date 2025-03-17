New MG S5 to Replace ZS EV

Full reveal later this year

Larger battery expected

MG has just confirmed that a new SUV, the MGS5 EV, will debut later this year. This new electric crossover, which is set to replace the ageing ZS EV in the UK, will utilise the modular scalable platform (MSP) that MG designed for the MG4 hatchback.

The incoming MG S5 will come with a fully new look for the cabin, more features, and unique exterior design elements, compared to the ZS EV. Complete details of the MGS5 EV will be released over the coming weeks.

The ZS EV has been in the market for over five years now. It is set to be replaced with the car you see in the photo here. The MG S5 could feature a battery pack with a capacity of around 55kWh. The ZS EV’s front axle-mounted motor currently produces 174bhp/280Nm, and we expect this car to have similar power figures.

MG is expected to sell this model here in India at some point in the future. It will go up against the likes of the Maruti e Vitara, Tata Curvv EV, and the Hyundai Creta Electric.