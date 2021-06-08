CarWale
    New Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic launched in India at Rs 2.43 crore

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic arrives in India via the CBU route

    - The model is powered by a 550bhp 4.0-litre V8 engine with an electric motor

    Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new Maybach GLS 600 4Matic in the country with a price tag of Rs 2.43 crore (ex-showroom). The SUV is a part of the brand’s plans to launch 15 models in the country this year.

    Propelling the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic is a 4.0-litre V8 engine that is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 550bhp and 730Nm of torque. This engine is assisted by an electric motor that produces an additional 21bhp and 250Nm of torque, available via the EQ Boost feature. Transmission duties are held by a nine-speed automatic unit.

    Visual features that separate the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic from the regular GLS SUV include a new chrome grille with vertical slats, 23-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, dual-tone paintjob, LED tail lights, and the Maybach logo on the D-pillar. Also on offer is a chrome-finished B-pillar.

    Inside, the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, rear seats with electrically reclining function and climatised massage function, a refrigerator,     folding tables, MBUX tablet in the rear centre console, dual 12.3-inch screens, with both the units housing a touchscreen infotainment system and the fully digital instrument cluster, multi-zone climate control, Nappa upholstery, ambient lighting with 64 colour options, and a Burmester-sourced surround sound music system.

