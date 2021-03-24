CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine to be launched in India tomorrow

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    477 Views
    New Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine to be launched in India tomorrow

    - 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine to be available in three variants

    - The A35 AMG variant will be the second locally assembled AMG in India

    Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the new A-Class limousine in India tomorrow. The spiritual successor to the CLA-Class, the India-spec version of the model was unveiled last month. Bookings for the new A-Class began in February 2021.

    Feature highlights of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will include all-LED headlamps, LED tail lights, panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, MBUX connectivity, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, and cruise control.

    Dashboard

    The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will be offered in three variants including the A200, A200d, and the A35 AMG. The A200 variant will be powered by a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 161bhp and 250Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. The A200d will be propelled by a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 147bhp and 320Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. We have driven the A200, and to read our review, click here.

    The Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will also be offered in the A35 AMG variant, powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce 301bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor will send power to the wheels via a seven-speed DCT unit. The A35 AMG will also be the second AMG model to be locally assembled in India, details of which are available here.

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Image
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    ₹ 35.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore
    Estimated Price
    • Mercedes-Benz
    • A-Class Limousine
    • Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volkswagen Tiguan And Allspace to lead premium end of VW SUV onslaught
     Next 
    Updated Kia Seltos expected to arrive next month; likely to receive a panoramic sunroof

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Jaguar I-Pace

    Jaguar I-Pace

    ₹ 1.06 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 35.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - 25th March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 49.36 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine to be launched in India tomorrow