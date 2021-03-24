New Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine to be launched in India tomorrow

- 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine to be available in three variants

- The A35 AMG variant will be the second locally assembled AMG in India

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the new A-Class limousine in India tomorrow. The spiritual successor to the CLA-Class, the India-spec version of the model was unveiled last month. Bookings for the new A-Class began in February 2021.

Feature highlights of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will include all-LED headlamps, LED tail lights, panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, MBUX connectivity, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, and cruise control.

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will be offered in three variants including the A200, A200d, and the A35 AMG. The A200 variant will be powered by a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 161bhp and 250Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. The A200d will be propelled by a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 147bhp and 320Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. We have driven the A200, and to read our review, click here.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine will also be offered in the A35 AMG variant, powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce 301bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor will send power to the wheels via a seven-speed DCT unit. The A35 AMG will also be the second AMG model to be locally assembled in India, details of which are available here.