    New Mercedes GLA to Get Multiple Powertrain Options

    New Mercedes GLA to Get Multiple Powertrain Options
    • Will share the same tech as the new CLA range
    • ICE, mild hybrid, and fully electric versions

    The upcoming 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLA, which will debut on the brand’s all-new Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA), will get multiple powertrain options. This new platform is designed to support internal combustion, mild-hybrid, and fully electric powertrains, offering flexibility across the electrification spectrum. Production will continue at the Rastatt plant alongside the CLA range.

    Two powertrain options will headline the lineup. The electric variant, christened GLA EQ, is set for a late 2026 launch. Thanks to the 800-volt architecture and next-gen battery tech, it’s expected to deliver over 35 per cent more range than its predecessor, targeting up to 720km (WLTP) on a single charge.

    Mercedes-Benz GLA Right Side View

    Ultra-fast charging capabilities of around 320kW could enable a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in about 15 minutes, while bi-directional charging (V2H/V2G/V2V) will allow owners to use the car as an energy source. The entry-level EV versions may feature LFP batteries, possibly CATL’s Shenxing or BYD’s Blade cells, offering robust low-temperature performance and ultra-fast 4C charging.

    Arriving in early 2027, the mild-hybrid GLA will employ a 48V system. This dual-offer strategy ensures that the GLA appeals to both early EV adopters and those not yet ready to make the full switch. Visually, the 2027 GLA is tipped to adopt a sportier, more aerodynamic design, borrowing cues from the Concept CLA. Expect a sloping roofline, sleek D-pillars, and an illuminated grille that adds a futuristic touch.

    Mercedes-Benz GLA Front View
    Mercedes-Benz GLA Image
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 51.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
