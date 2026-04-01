New Mercedes-Benz GLS Improves Where It Matters Most for Indian Buyers

The Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift may bring a fresh face, more screens and updated powertrains, but its most relevant upgrade for India could lie in the back seat. While luxury SUV launches often focus on performance, design and digital gimmickry, the updated GLS seems intent on making life more comfortable for those who are driven rather than those who drive.

That matters because, in India, the GLS occupies a unique space. It is not just a large SUV bought for road trips or long-distance touring, but also one that often serves as a daily chauffeur-driven luxury car. In that context, the improvements to the second and third rows make a great deal of sense.

The facelift introduces features such as upgraded rear entertainment screens, removable rear controls, massage functions, multi-contour seats, improved climate control and an even greater emphasis on ride comfort. Mercedes also claims improvements to suspension tuning and damper calibration, which could make a noticeable difference on Indian roads, where expensive SUVs are often judged by their low-speed suppleness.

In many ways, then, the updated GLS does not appear to be chasing sportiness or novelty. Instead, Mercedes-Benz seems to have recognised what luxury car buyers in markets such as India actually value most: road presence and rear-seat comfort.