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    New Mercedes-Benz GLE Breaks Cover!

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    Haji Chakralwale

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    New Mercedes-Benz GLE Breaks Cover!
    • Updated styling with new lighting signatures
    • Interior gains new Superscreen layout
    • AMG Coupe and AMG Hybrid variants revealed

    Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the updated GLE globally, bringing refreshed styling, new technology, and revised powertrain options. The luxury SUV continues to be one of the brand’s core models in the mid-size premium SUV segment, and the latest update focuses on improved digital features, electrified powertrains, and subtle design revisions.

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Left Side View

    On the outside, the new GLE receives redesigned front and rear sections. The SUV now features a revised grille with the brand’s signature three-pointed star pattern, flanked by new LED headlamps that incorporate star-shaped lighting elements. The rear also gets updated LED tail lamps with a similar motif. New alloy wheel designs and additional paint options are also on offer.

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin has been upgraded with Mercedes-Benz’s latest digital interface. The highlight is the new MBUX Superscreen that stretches across the dashboard, housing three displays beneath a single glass panel. The system supports over-the-air updates and enhanced connectivity features. Other changes include a revised steering wheel, new ambient lighting elements, and updated upholstery options.

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the bonnet, the GLE range will offer multiple powertrain options. At the base of the line-up will be the GLE 350 4Matic, powered by an updated 2.0-litre mild-hybrid four-cylinder engine featuring an electric compressor. The motor produces 255bhp and 400Nm of torque, unchanged from the outgoing model. However, performance has improved slightly, with the SUV completing the 0–96kmph sprint in 6.8 seconds, which is 0.1 seconds quicker than before.

    Mercedes-Benz will also offer a plug-in hybrid version called the GLE 500e, replacing the earlier 450e variant. This model uses a 3.0-litre inline-six engine paired with an electric motor to produce a combined 429bhp and 681Nm of torque. The electrified SUV is capable of accelerating from 0–96kmph in 5.0 seconds.

    Mercedes-Benz GLE Left Side View

    That said, Mercedes-Benz has also revealed updated AMG versions alongside the standard model. The AMG GLE Coupe features sportier styling with a sloping roofline, larger air intakes, and AMG-specific design cues.

    Meanwhile, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Hybrid uses the brand’s new 3.0-litre inline-six engine with a larger intake system, paired with a 181bhp electric motor. The combined output stands at 577bhp and 750Nm of torque. This marks a significant increase over the previous model, which produced 429bhp and 560Nm. According to Mercedes-Benz, the new AMG GLE 53 Hybrid is also 0.5 seconds quicker in the 0–96kmph sprint, completing the run in just 4.4 seconds.

    The updated GLE will also continue to offer advanced chassis technology, such as the optional E-Active Body Control suspension system and standard all-wheel drive across most variants. The new Mercedes-Benz GLE is expected to go on sale in international markets later this year as a 2027 model. An India launch timeline has not been confirmed yet.

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    BangaloreRs. 1.21 Crore
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    PuneRs. 1.19 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.22 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.07 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.23 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.13 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 1.11 Crore

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