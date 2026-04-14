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    New Mercedes-Benz EQS is an EV Buyer’s Dream with 900+ km Range

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    Haji Chakralwale

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    New Mercedes-Benz EQS is an EV Buyer’s Dream with 900+ km Range

    Mercedes-Benz has revealed the heavily updated EQS, bringing a host of upgrades that significantly enhance its appeal as a flagship electric luxury sedan. With a claimed range of over 900 km (WLTP), faster charging capabilities, and next-generation technology, the new EQS positions itself as one of the most advanced EVs globally.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Left Rear Three Quarter

    The biggest highlight of the updated EQS is its new 122 kWh battery pack, which delivers a claimed range of up to 900+ km on a single charge. This makes it one of the longest-range electric cars in the world. The brand has also transitioned to an 800V electrical architecture, enabling ultra-fast charging speeds of up to 350 kW. As a result, the EQS can add substantial range in a short span, making long-distance travel far more convenient.

    In addition to the battery and charging upgrades, Mercedes-Benz has introduced new, more efficient electric motors along with a two-speed transmission at the rear axle. These changes not only improve efficiency but also enhance overall performance and refinement. The updated EQS will continue to be offered in multiple variants, including the 450+, 500 4MATIC, and the range-topping 580 4MATIC.

    On the technology front, the new EQS debuts the brand’s latest MB.OS operating system. This system brings enhanced personalisation, improved voice controls, and an AI-based virtual assistant for a more intuitive user experience. The cabin continues to be dominated by the large MBUX Hyperscreen, which spans across the dashboard and remains a key highlight of the model.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Dashboard

    Another significant addition is the optional steer-by-wire system, paired with a new yoke-style steering wheel. This setup eliminates the mechanical connection between the steering input and the front wheels, allowing for improved manoeuvrability and a more refined driving experience, especially in urban conditions. Rear-wheel steering and adaptive air suspension continue to be part of the package, ensuring a strong focus on ride comfort.

    Design changes to the EQS are subtle but noticeable. The updated model gets revised headlights with a star-pattern lighting signature, along with minor tweaks to the front fascia for improved aerodynamics. Despite these updates, the EQS retains its distinctive one-bow silhouette, which contributes to its low drag coefficient.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Left Side View

    The updated EQS is expected to go on sale globally by late 2026, with an India launch likely to follow at a later stage. With these comprehensive upgrades, the EQS further strengthens its position as a benchmark in the electric luxury sedan segment.

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    Mercedes-Benz EQS Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 1.37 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 1.51 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.37 Crore
    PuneRs. 1.37 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.35 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.38 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.37 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.37 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 1.37 Crore

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