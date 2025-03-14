New Mercedes-Benz CLA with Hybrid and Electric Powertrain Revealed

Hybrid model powered by a 1.5-litre engine

Two electric versions on offer

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the 2025 CLA, which they claim to be more spacious, refined, and efficient as compared to the outgoing model. This new-generation entry-level coupe sedan will be available with electric and hybrid drives.

According to Mercedes, the first models to come to markets are the CLA 250+ with EQ technology, and the CLA 350 4MATIC. With a range of up to 792km as per the WLTP cycle, the 200 kW CLA 250+ with EQ technology offers a large radius in its class. The CLA 350 4MATIC is positioned as the performance version at the top end of the model range. Mercedes says its new 800-volt electric architecture makes charging almost as fast as re-fueling. The CLA 250+ can be recharged to a range of up to 325km within 10 minutes.

The aforementioned models pack lithium-ion batteries with a usable energy content of 85kWh. The CLA also features a two-speed gearbox on the main drive at the rear axle. The first gear enables strong acceleration right from the start, a high towing capacity, and is also claimed to offer good efficiency in urban traffic. The second gear is designed for power delivery at high speeds, especially on the highway.

The hybrid version is powered by a new 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, which is linked to an eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission with an integrated electric motor. There is also a 48-volt lithium-ion battery with a capacity of up to 1.3kWh. In terms of dimensions, the new CLA is longer, wider, and taller than before. Its wheelbase of 2790mm is also longer than the outgoing model.