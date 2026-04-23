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    New Mercedes-Benz CLA to be Launched in India Tomorrow

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    Aditya Nadkarni

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    New Mercedes-Benz CLA to be Launched in India Tomorrow
    • Will be offered in two variants
    • Deliveries to begin next month

    Mercedes-Benz is all set to announce the prices of the new CLA BEV in the country tomorrow. The model, unveiled last month, will be offered in two variants, including two battery options, across five colours. Deliveries of the model are scheduled to commence in April.

    Mercedes-Benz CLA 2026 Right Front Three Quarter

    The 2026 CLA will arrive with two battery options – 58kWh and 85.5kWh. These variants, set to be available in the 200 Standard and 250+ Long Range guise, are claimed to return a range of 542km and 792km, respectively. Based on an 800V architecture, the model can be charged to return a range of 400km in just 20 minutes, but with the help of a 240kW charger.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    Coming to the colour palette, the new Mercedes CLA will be offered in five options, namely Polar White, Cosmic Black, Clear Blue, Alpine Grey, and Patagonia Red. In terms of features, the electric sedan will come equipped with Level 2 ADAS, front seats with massage function, wireless mobile charging, six type-C charging ports, illuminated grille, LED headlamps, connected LED tail lights, 18-inch AMG-spec alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, 14-inch touchscreen unit, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, and the latest MB OS operating system.

    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Image
    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
    Rs. 55.00 Lakhonwards
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    Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 57.96 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 63.46 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 57.99 Lakh
    PuneRs. 57.96 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 57.95 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 58.48 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 57.97 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 57.95 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 57.90 Lakh

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