New Mercedes-Benz CLA to be Launched in India Tomorrow

Will be offered in two variants

Deliveries to begin next month

Mercedes-Benz is all set to announce the prices of the new CLA BEV in the country tomorrow. The model, unveiled last month, will be offered in two variants, including two battery options, across five colours. Deliveries of the model are scheduled to commence in April.

The 2026 CLA will arrive with two battery options – 58kWh and 85.5kWh. These variants, set to be available in the 200 Standard and 250+ Long Range guise, are claimed to return a range of 542km and 792km, respectively. Based on an 800V architecture, the model can be charged to return a range of 400km in just 20 minutes, but with the help of a 240kW charger.

Coming to the colour palette, the new Mercedes CLA will be offered in five options, namely Polar White, Cosmic Black, Clear Blue, Alpine Grey, and Patagonia Red. In terms of features, the electric sedan will come equipped with Level 2 ADAS, front seats with massage function, wireless mobile charging, six type-C charging ports, illuminated grille, LED headlamps, connected LED tail lights, 18-inch AMG-spec alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, 14-inch touchscreen unit, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, and the latest MB OS operating system.