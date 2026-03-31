New Mercedes-Benz CLA Launch Date Confirmed

Deliveries slated to begin in April

Claimed range of 792km on a single charge

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new CLA BEV for the Indian market in early March. The carmaker has now confirmed that the prices of this new-gen model, which will be offered only in the EV avatar, will be announced on 24 April. Notably, the deliveries of this new electric vehicle will commence in April.

The 2026 CLA will be available in two variants – 200 Standard Range and 250+ Long Range. These versions will offer a claimed range of 542km and 792km on a single charge, respectively. Mercedes claims a 0-100kmph sprint in 6.7 seconds, while the 85.5kWh battery pack can be charged to return a range of 400km in just 20 minutes, courtesy of its 800-volt architecture.

Bookings of the new Mercedes CLA are currently underway. Customers can choose from five colours, including Alpine Grey, Patagonia Red, Polar White, Cosmic Black, and Clear Blue. The model boasts features like 100W type-C charging ports, LED headlamps, new grille with illuminated Mercedes logos, LED tail lights with a connected LED light bar, 18-inch alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, 14-inch infotainment screen, 10.25-inch digital cluster, panoramic sunroof, and two interior theme options. We have driven the 2026 Mercedes CLA, and you can read our review on the website.